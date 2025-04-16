



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has embarked on a significant diversification by venturing into the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of civilian aircraft at its facility in Ozar, Nashik. Traditionally focused on defence aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL has now expanded its expertise to include the Airbus A320 family, marking a milestone in India's aviation sector.





This initiative follows a partnership with Airbus established in November 2023 to create a dedicated "C-check" MRO facility for A320 aircraft. The collaboration includes consultancy services, provision of tools, and technical literature from Airbus to ensure compliance with both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards.





The overhaul process for the first A320 Neo began in March 2025 and was completed within the same month, with the aircraft delivered to IndiGo Airlines. HAL is also currently working on two Embraer jets from another private airline, expected to be completed by April-end. Airbus teams conducted multiple assessments of HAL's Nashik facility, providing recommendations for upgrades and conducting upskilling workshops for HAL personnel. To ensure technical proficiency, HAL initiated specialized training programs, including BAMEC certification and Level-III A320 type training in collaboration with IndiGo.





This expansion into civilian aircraft maintenance is poised to generate significant economic benefits. Manish Rawal, vice-president of the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA), highlighted that this move will create business opportunities for vendors manufacturing aviation spare parts and generate employment in the region.





The Nashik MRO facility is expected to cater not only to Indian airlines but also potentially serve as a hub for the Asian region after obtaining EASA approval.





This development aligns with India's "Make-in-India" initiative and reflects HAL's vision of becoming an integrated MRO hub for both civilian and defence aviation sectors. By leveraging its partnership with Airbus and expanding its capabilities, HAL is set to play a pivotal role in addressing India's growing demand for MRO services while supporting the nation's aviation ecosystem.





Agencies







