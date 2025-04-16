



JCBL Group’s defence arm, Airbornics Defence & Space Pvt Ltd (ADSL), has signed the first-ever Defence Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Slovakia, marking a historic milestone in bilateral defence cooperation. This strategic pact was formalised during the official state visit of India’s President Droupadi Murmu, to Slovakia, accompanied by a high-level business delegation.





The agreement focuses on co-developing and manufacturing next-generation technologies for light tanks, Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs), and Future Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs), with all production to be carried out indigenously in India under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Make-in-India initiatives.





Under this partnership, ADSL will lead the development and manufacturing of critical combat subsystems such as advanced turret systems, Remote-Controlled Weapon Systems (RCWS), Active Protection Systems (APS), and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) modules.





These technologies are designed to enhance combat platforms tailored for complex terrains and high-altitude environments, reflecting India’s strategic focus on modernising its defence capabilities for diverse operational conditions.





The collaboration represents a convergence of trust, technology, and transformation, aligning with India’s vision to become a global hub for defence innovation. Rishi Aggarwal, Managing Director of JCBL Group, emphasized that the partnership goes beyond a business agreement, reinforcing India’s position in the global defence sector and supporting the Make-in-India vision.





Moreover, the alliance facilitates technology transfer from Slovakia, leveraging its advanced defence expertise alongside India’s robust industrial base. This synergy is expected to boost India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and open avenues for future defence exports, thereby enhancing India’s global defence footprint.





JCBL Group and ADSL’s strategic partnership with Slovakia is a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence self-reliance, fostering innovation in combat vehicle technologies, and expanding India’s role as a key player in the international defence industry. This pact not only underscores India’s growing stature as a defence powerhouse but also exemplifies the successful integration of international collaboration with indigenous manufacturing.





