



The Indian Army has successfully concluded a major field exercise in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing its enhanced operational readiness and commitment to technological advancement.





Conducted by the Spear Corps, the exercise took place in challenging, rugged, and mountainous terrain, designed to rigorously test the troops’ ability to operate effectively under demanding conditions.





Central to the exercise was the seamless integration of New Generation Equipment (NGEs) and New Generation Weapons (NGWs), reflecting the Army’s ongoing focus on rapid transformation under the ‘Year of Technology Absorption and Year of Transformation’ initiative.





The exercise emphasised critical operational capabilities such as enhanced mobility, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and advanced communication systems. These elements are vital for developing a swift, silent, and smart tactical force capable of delivering decisive responses in modern, technology-driven battlefields.





The deployment of state-of-the-art platforms and modern combat systems highlighted the Army’s focus on achieving faster decision-making processes, seamless information sharing, and enhanced synchronised battlefield awareness.





These advanced capabilities significantly boost the operational agility of the troops, reaffirming the Indian Army’s dedication to technological progress and battlefield innovation.





According to the Defence Ministry, this successful field exercise clearly demonstrates the Indian Army’s readiness to address the evolving challenges of contemporary warfare, ensuring that it remains a formidable and technologically adept force in the face of future threats.





