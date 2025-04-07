The Philippines received the first batteries of the BrahMos missile in April 2024





The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is intensifying its modernisation efforts with plans to acquire additional missile systems, warships, and multi-role fighter jets to enhance its air and missile defence capabilities.





AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. announced these plans during the recent Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, emphasising the military's aim to build a strong and reliable deterrent force.





The AFP's modernisation roadmap is part of a long-term strategy to develop both military capability and deterrence, with the third phase of the program, "Re-Horizon-3," set to span 10 years with a budget of P2 trillion.





Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in this modernisation effort, with India being a key partner. The successful procurement of the BrahMos missile system, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, exemplifies this collaboration.





The Philippines received its first BrahMos batteries in April 2024, marking a significant milestone in its defence capabilities. Brawner highlighted the potential for joint manufacturing, technology transfer, and local production to support the Philippines' growing defence industry.





In addition to the BrahMos missiles, the AFP is set to acquire 20 new F-16 fighter jets from the United States for $5.58 billion.





“We are looking at acquiring more missile systems to complete the integration of our air and missile defence. Alongside this, we will be purchasing more warships and multi-role fighter jets to build a strong and reliable deterrent force,” Brawner said.





The Philippine Navy is also expecting the delivery of two corvettes from South Korea this year, with the future BRP Miguel Malvar scheduled for transfer this month and the future BRP Diego Silang expected later in the year.





These acquisitions are part of a broader effort to strengthen the Philippines' external defence capabilities and deter potential threats in the region.





MB News







