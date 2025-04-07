



A tri-services all-women sailing expedition was flagged off from Mumbai on April 7, 2025, marking a significant milestone in women empowerment and inter-services camaraderie.





The team comprises 11 officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, who will sail to Seychelles in their first international expedition aboard the IASV Triveni. This journey is a precursor to a planned global circumnavigation later in 2025.





Colonel Venu Raman revealed that the proposal for this expedition was initiated in 2022, with 42 volunteers undergoing rigorous training over two years.





The final team of 11 officers received extensive training across various locations on India’s western coast, including Porbandar, Kochi, and Goa. The Seychelles expedition will involve continuous sailing for 20-25 days, providing exposure to foreign port formalities and testing endurance and navigation skills.





Captain Dhauli, the skipper of the expedition, emphasised that this mission aligns with the themes of Nari Shakti and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





She outlined the conditions for circumnavigation: crossing all capes, crossing the equator twice, traveling all longitudes in one direction, and covering at least 21,600 nautical miles.





This expedition serves as preparation for an ambitious circumnavigation planned for mid-August 2025, which will cover multiple legs from Mumbai to Australia, New Zealand, Falklands, Cape Town, and back to Mumbai.





The initiative aims to showcase women’s capabilities in maritime endeavours and inspire future generations. Captain Dhauli’s husband expressed his support for the team, wishing them success and highlighting the significance of their journey.





