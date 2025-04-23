



In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Indian Army has redeployed its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv fleet for counter-terror operations in Srinagar and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir.





This marks a significant operational move, as the Dhruv helicopters had been grounded for over two months following a crash involving Indian Coast Guard officers near Porbandar in January 2025.





The grounding of the entire ALH Dhruv fleet was prompted by the discovery of a critical flaw in the helicopter's swashplate—a vital component of the transmission system responsible for controlling the movement of the rotor blades. The January 5 crash was traced to a fractured swashplate, which led to a catastrophic loss of control.





Although the precise cause of the fracture remains under investigation, possible factors include material defects, operational stress, and environmental exposure, particularly in saline maritime conditions. Subsequent inspections found similar cracks in swashplates on other Navy and Coast Guard ALH helicopters, raising broader safety concerns.





As a precaution, the fleet was grounded not due to a fundamental design flaw, but to ensure the safety of pilots and crews while a thorough investigation was conducted.





The manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and independent bodies like the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) have reviewed the design, with HAL leadership asserting that the helicopter itself has no inherent design flaw. Instead, the focus has shifted to maintenance and operational practices.





The clearance for redeployment is conditional and applies only to helicopters that have passed stringent inspections and are deemed airworthy.





The Dhruv helicopters are now being selectively used for urgent and critical operations, such as the current counter-terrorism efforts, where their ability to rapidly deploy troops and provide aerial support is essential. HAL continues to work closely with defence authorities to ensure a safe and complete return to full operational status.





This temporary clearance comes as security forces intensify efforts to track and neutralize the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the indispensable role of the ALH Dhruv in India's high-stakes security environment.





