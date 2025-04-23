



Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people. On his return journey from Jeddah to New Delhi, Modi's aircraft notably avoided Pakistani airspace, opting instead for a detour via the Arabian Sea and Oman.





This was a significant change from the outbound flight to Saudi Arabia, which had flown over Pakistan airspace. The decision to avoid Pakistani airspace on the return leg was reportedly made to shorten travel time and bypass the formalities involved in obtaining overflight clearances from Pakistan, which can be time-consuming and complex.





This route change also aligns with India's broader aviation protocols and the ongoing restrictions on Pakistani airspace that have been in place since the 2019 Balakot airstrike, which have affected both VVIP and commercial flights, leading to longer flight times and increased fuel costs.





Upon landing in Delhi, PM Modi held a high-level security meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss the situation following the terror attack.





The aircraft had also been escorted by F-15 fighter jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force while entering Saudi airspace, symbolising close defence ties between India and Saudi Arabia.





The avoidance of Pakistan airspace in this context underscores heightened security sensitivities and diplomatic tensions in the region following the Pahalgam attack.





