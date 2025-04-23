



Days before the devastating Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Musa issued a chilling call for violence at a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The rally, held on April 18 in Rawalkot's Khai Gala, was attended by several terrorist leaders and served as a public tribute to two LeT militants killed by Indian forces.





During his speech, Abu Musa, who leads the Jammu Kashmir United Movement (JKUM), invoked the abrogation of Article 370 and alleged attempts to change the region's demography as justifications for renewed bloodshed in the Valley. He declared, in a video later verified by Indian intelligence, that "jihad will continue, guns will rage and beheading will continue in Kashmir," directly referencing Indian government policies and vowing retaliation.





The timing of Musa's inflammatory rhetoric is significant, coming just days before the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.





The attack targeted tourists at the Baisaran meadow, a popular and remote spot near Pahalgam, where heavily armed militants—reportedly affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar proxy—opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least 26 and injuring over 20 others. Eyewitness accounts describe scenes of chaos and horror as gunmen, dressed in military fatigues, fired at close range, leaving bodies scattered and families in anguish.





Intelligence sources have linked the attack to a broader escalation in anti-India and anti-Hindu rhetoric emanating from Pakistan-based terror groups, particularly in the wake of recent political and legal changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Abu Musa's rally, which also featured open glorification of slain militants and explicit threats of further violence, is believed to have emboldened operatives on the ground. Notably, the event appeared to have logistical support from local authorities in PoK, underscoring concerns about cross-border facilitation of terrorism.





Investigations indicate that the Pahalgam attack was meticulously planned: the perpetrators, numbering around six and aided by local operatives, arrived days in advance, conducted reconnaissance, and struck when the opportunity arose. There were prior intelligence warnings in early April about suspicious activity and hotel surveillance in the area, suggesting that the attack was not a complete surprise to security agencies.





The massacre has triggered widespread condemnation, both domestically and internationally, and has prompted emergency security measures, including the induction of additional troops and intensified search operations in the region. The incident has also led to cancellations of tourist bookings and raised fears of a renewed cycle of violence and infiltration along traditional routes as summer approaches.





The Pahalgam attack was preceded by a high-profile, provocative call to violence by LeT commander Abu Musa, whose speech directly referenced recent Indian government actions and sought to mobilize support for jihad in Kashmir. The subsequent massacre, orchestrated by a Lashkar-linked group, underscores the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism and the volatile security situation in the region.





Agencies







