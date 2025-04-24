



The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, in which gunmen opened fire on tourists at the Baisaran meadow, resulted in the death of 28 people, marking one of the deadliest civilian assaults in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The victims included Indian nationals and a Nepali tourist, with many injured in the attack that took place in a remote, mountainous area accessible only by foot or horseback.





The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the situation. In response, India announced several strong diplomatic and security measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the integrated checkpost at Attari, and a ban on Pakistani nationals traveling to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. These steps signify a marked escalation in India's response to cross-border terrorism.





Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, harshly criticised Pakistan's role in the attack. He called for the United States to formally designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and to label Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir as a terrorist.





Rubin drew a stark comparison between Munir and Osama Bin Laden, stating that the only difference is that Bin Laden lived in a cave while Munir lives in a palace, but fundamentally they are the same. He accused Munir of giving a "green light" to terror attacks through provocative statements, including referring to Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein," which Rubin interpreted as a call to escalate violence against India.





Rubin also compared the Pahalgam attack to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, noting that both targeted civilians in places associated with peace and normalcy to provoke fear and instability. He urged India to respond decisively against Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI, similar to Israel's approach to Hamas, calling for the international community to recognise Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.





The timing of the Pahalgam attack was also highlighted as politically motivated, coinciding with a visit by US Vice President JD Vance to India. Rubin suggested that Pakistan intended to divert international attention from this diplomatic engagement, drawing parallels to similar attacks during past US visits to India.





Public outrage in India has surged, with calls for strong retaliation and a rethinking of India's strategy toward Pakistan. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference called for a Kashmir bandh (shutdown) to protest the attack, while Indian airlines increased flights to evacuate tourists from the region.





In summary, the Pahalgam attack has intensified India-Pakistan tensions, with India taking significant diplomatic and security measures. US security experts like Michael Rubin have openly condemned Pakistan's alleged role, equating its army chief Asim Munir with terrorist figures like Osama Bin Laden and calling for Pakistan to be designated a state sponsor of terror. The incident has brought renewed international focus on cross-border terrorism and the fragile security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.