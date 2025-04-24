



In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and stands as one of the most severe incidents since the 2019 Pulwama strike, security forces intensified counter-terror operations across the Kashmir valley.





Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of Pakistani terrorists in the Uri sector, a meticulously planned counter-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army on the night of April 22-23, 2025.





Brigadier Mayank Shukla, Commander of the 161 Infantry Brigade, detailed that surveillance measures, including drones and redeployment of ambush parties, were heightened after receiving information about terrorists assembling at a launchpad near the Uri Nallah around 1 am.





The vigilant troops tracked the terrorists' movement near the Line of Control (LoC), and at approximately 3 am, as the infiltrators attempted to cross into Indian territory, security forces engaged them in a fierce firefight that lasted nearly two hours. The operation resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists.





Subsequent searches in the dense forested area led to the recovery of significant weaponry and explosives: two AK series rifles, a 9mm Chinese pistol, multiple magazines, large quantities of ammunition, and a 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED). The Jammu and Kashmir Police are working to ascertain the identities of the slain terrorists.





Brigadier Shukla emphasised that the successful operation underscores the high alertness and operational preparedness of the Indian security forces, who remain vigilant to prevent further infiltration attempts, especially as spring brings easier conditions for cross-border movement due to melting snow and open passes.





