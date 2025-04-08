



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna defence public sector enterprise, has secured a significant contract worth ₹2,385 crore from the Ministry of Defence to equip the Indian Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopters with advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suites.





The contract, signed under the "Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)" category, includes the acquisition and installation of state-of-the-art EW suites and aircraft modification kits.





These suites are designed to enhance the operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environments by detecting and countering radar and missile threats.





The EW suite comprises a Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), a Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS), and a Counter Measure Dispensing System (CMDS), all of which have been indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Centre for Airborne Systems and Integrated Defence Combat Systems (CASDIC) and will be manufactured by BEL.





The project aligns with India's goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives.





It is expected to boost participation from Indian electronics and associated industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as most sub-assemblies and components will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers.





The Mi-17V5 helicopters, acquired from Russia between 2008 and 2013, are widely used in various operations, including those in the Himalayan region. This strategic contract marks a significant milestone in BEL's ongoing support to the armed forces and enhances India's indigenous defence capabilities.





PIB Press Release







