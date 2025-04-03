



Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), a global leader in metal forging and engineering, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility spanning 3,00,000 sq. ft. in Jejuri, near Pune.





This advanced facility is designed with a flexible multi-model layout and integrated testing capabilities, making it a cornerstone for the production of indigenous artillery systems and specialised defence vehicles under India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Strategically located with excellent connectivity to highways, suppliers, and skilled talent, the plant is set to enhance India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





However, the plant is still awaiting final regulatory approvals before commencing full-scale operations.





The facility will focus on producing the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), an indigenously developed 155mm howitzer created in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These systems are expected to significantly bolster India's artillery capabilities.





Bharat Forge has already secured large-scale contracts from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for ATAGS production and initiated exports to allied nations following regulatory approvals.





Additionally, the Jejuri plant reflects Bharat Forge's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI and robotics into defence products, aligning with global trends toward unmanned systems and enhanced precision weaponry. With 80% of its defence orders export-driven, particularly to the US and Europe, Bharat Forge is positioned to become a major player in global defence exports while contributing to India's strategic autonomy.





Agencies







