



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, has secured a significant contract worth ₹593.22 crore (excluding taxes) from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the comprehensive maintenance of the Akash Missile System.





This system was originally supplied by BEL, reinforcing the company's pivotal role in India's defence infrastructure and after-sales support. The contract marks a strong start for BEL in the financial year 2025-26, positioning the company for further growth and expansion in the defence sector.





The agreement highlights BEL's expertise in providing high-end maintenance services and its long-standing collaboration with the Indian armed forces. Beyond this contract, BEL has concluded negotiations for additional orders valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore, indicating a robust pipeline of business opportunities.





These prospective deals are expected to further solidify BEL's position in both domestic and global defence markets.





BEL's role in India's defence modernisation is crucial, as it aligns with the government's "Make in India" initiative by ensuring domestic expertise in maintaining critical air defence infrastructure.





The company's performance in securing defence contracts underscores its critical role in India's defence sector, bolstering its revenue pipeline and showcasing its expertise in missile system maintenance and advanced defence solutions.





Despite missing its order inflow guidance for the financial year 2025, BEL reported a provisional turnover of ₹23,000 Crores, marking a 16% year-on-year growth compared to the previous year.





Agencies







