



China-India Relations At 75: Strategic Perspectives and Diplomatic Renewal





As China and India mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations established on April 1, 1950, both nations have exchanged congratulatory messages and expressed willingness to work together from a strategic and long-term perspective. Recent statements from Chinese officials signal a deliberate push toward rebuilding bilateral ties after years of tension, particularly following their 2020 border clashes. The encouraging diplomatic rhetoric builds upon the meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi in Kazan in October 2024, which both sides credit with establishing a roadmap for more stable relations, even as significant challenges remain unresolved.





India-China Diplomatic Relations





China and India established formal diplomatic relations on April 1, 1950, marking the beginning of a complex 75-year relationship between the world's two most populous nations. India was among the first non-socialist countries to recognize the People's Republic of China, setting the stage for what both countries initially hoped would be a partnership of mutual respect and cooperation. However, the relationship has experienced significant fluctuations over the decades, with periods of cooperation interspersed with tensions.





The 1962 Sino-Indian war created a deep sense of mistrust that has continued to influence bilateral dynamics. Despite this challenging history, both nations have maintained diplomatic channels throughout. As Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei noted during recent anniversary celebrations, "Despite twists and difficulties, good neighbourliness and win-win cooperation have always been the main theme".





Transformative Developments In Both Nations





The past 75 years have brought dramatic transformations to both countries. China has undergone what its officials describe as "a huge transformation from poverty and weakness to prosperity and strength". Similarly, India has emerged as a major economic power and influential voice in global affairs. Together, these two nations represent over 2.8 billion people and constitute crucial pillars of the Global South.





Chinese officials have consistently emphasized that this shared developmental journey creates a natural foundation for cooperation. As early as January 2025, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China and India should concentrate on development and cooperation, arguing that this "serves the fundamental interests of the two countries' over 2.8 billion people" and is "conducive to regional and global peace and prosperity".





Recent Tensions And Gradual Diplomatic Thaw





The relationship between China and India experienced significant deterioration beginning in 2019 when India revoked the special autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Ladakh region bordering China, prompting strong objections from Beijing. This tension escalated dramatically in 2020 with military clashes along the countries' disputed border in the Galwan Valley, resulting in casualties on both sides—more than 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives.





The Galwan clash triggered a series of retaliatory measures from India, including restrictions on Chinese investments, banning Chinese mobile applications such as TikTok, and preventing the resumption of passenger flights to China following pandemic-related suspensions. The border situation remained tense for nearly five years, with multiple rounds of military and diplomatic negotiations attempting to resolve the stand-off.





Breakthrough Diplomatic Engagements





A significant breakthrough came in October 2024 when the Indian Army announced the successful completion of disengagement with China in eastern Ladakh. This military de-escalation coincided with a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia, where both leaders emphasized the importance of "mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity" and committed to enhanced communication and cooperation.





The appointment of Xu Feihong as the new Chinese Ambassador to India in May 2024, after an unusually long 18-month vacancy in the position, was another signal of China's intent to normalize diplomatic channels. Upon his arrival in Delhi, Ambassador Xu expressed eagerness to enhance bilateral ties, stating that he looked forward to "working hard with all for China-India relations".





Anniversary Commemorations And Current Diplomatic Statements





The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations has provided both countries with an opportunity to publicly reiterate their commitment to improving bilateral ties. On April 2, 2025, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted the exchange of congratulatory messages between the top leadership of both countries—President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, as well as Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Chinese Perspective On Strategic Partnership





In his statement, Guo Jiakun characterized both China and India as "ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of the Global South," noting that both nations are at "a crucial stage of modernization." This framing emphasizes the commonalities between the two countries rather than their differences, suggesting a strategic decision to highlight shared interests and challenges.





The spokesperson further articulated that the historical trajectory of bilateral relations demonstrates that "being partners of mutual success and a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the right choice for both sides and fully meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples." This metaphorical reference to the "dragon and the elephant"—symbols commonly associated with China and India respectively—underscores the potential power of cooperation between these two Asian giants.





Celebratory Events And Diplomatic Engagements





The anniversary has been marked by various celebratory events across both countries. The Chinese Consulate in Kolkata held a commemoration on March 31, 2025, where Consul General Xu Wei spoke about the extraordinary journey of bilateral relations over 75 years. Similarly, the Chinese Embassy in Delhi organized an event titled "Riding the East Wind, Setting Sail Anew and Opening a New Chapter in China-India Relations," attended by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





At this event, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong quoted President Xi's congratulatory message, which emphasized that "both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit as well as common development." He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's message, which noted that progress in bilateral relations would contribute to global stability and prosperity, as well as the emergence of a multipolar world.





Strategic Challenges And Future Prospects





Despite the positive diplomatic rhetoric, significant challenges remain in the China-India relationship, particularly regarding unresolved border disputes. The two countries share a frontier of more than 2,000 miles, demarcated by the Line of Actual Control, which continues to be the site of tensions. Recent incidents in the northeastern Indian states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have underscored the fragility of peace along the border.





Balancing Border Issues And Broader Relations





Chinese officials have attempted to decouple border issues from the broader relationship. As Ambassador Xu stated before taking up his post, "The Chinese side always believes that China-India ties should not be defined by any single issue or area; the boundary question is not the entirety of the relationship". However, India has consistently maintained that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisites for normalizing other aspects of the relationship.





In his recent statement, spokesperson Guo acknowledged this challenge but framed it optimistically, noting that China stands ready to "jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas" as part of the broader effort to advance bilateral relations. This suggests a recognition that addressing border tensions remains an essential component of improving overall ties.





Multilateral Cooperation





The renewed emphasis on China-India cooperation comes at a time of significant geopolitical shifts globally. Both countries have positioned themselves as leading voices for the Global South and advocates for a more multipolar world order. Their ability to work together—or conversely, their continued rivalry—has implications that extend far beyond their bilateral relationship.





Chinese officials have emphasized this aspect of the relationship, with spokesperson Guo stating in January that the two countries should "practice genuine multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization". This suggests that Beijing sees potential for strategic alignment with New Delhi on certain global governance issues, even as bilateral challenges persist.





Conclusion





As China and India commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, there are clear signals from both sides of a desire to stabilize the relationship and explore new avenues for cooperation. The exchange of congratulatory messages between leaders and the coordinated public statements from various Chinese officials indicate a deliberate strategy to reset bilateral dynamics following years of tension.





The Kazan meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi in October 2024 appears to have been a pivotal moment, creating momentum for further engagement. Both nations now frame their relationship within the context of their shared interests as developing countries and their potential impact on the global order.





However, foreign policy analysts suggest that the relationship is likely to remain "tumultuous" in 2025 due to competing geopolitical interests and the shift in regional power dynamics. The 75th anniversary commemorations represent an important symbolic opportunity, but translating diplomatic rhetoric into substantive improvements in bilateral relations will require sustained effort and genuine willingness to address complex issues, particularly regarding border security and territorial disputes.





