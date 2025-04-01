



The Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari, West Bengal, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This annual gesture fosters goodwill, mutual respect, and cooperation between the two forces, enhancing their ability to combat border crimes like smuggling and illegal infiltration through better coordination.





Assistant Commandant Sunil Kumar of the 18th Battalion BSF emphasized that such exchanges during festivals strengthen relationships and improve operational efficiency. The celebration highlights the commitment of both nations to maintaining peace and harmony along the border.





Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr festivities unfolded across India with joy and unity. Families gathered for prayers, shared traditional delicacies like biryani and Sheer Khurma, and exchanged greetings. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, streets were adorned with decorations, while in Agra, prayers near the Taj Mahal symbolised communal harmony.





