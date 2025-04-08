



Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated several key infrastructure projects for the Border Security Force (BSF) in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at improving operational efficiency and personnel welfare.





These projects, completed at a cost of ₹47.22 crore, include eight women-friendly barracks, high-mast lights, a G1 tower, and a composite Border Outpost (BOP). Shah emphasized that these developments would enhance the living conditions of BSF personnel and strengthen border security.





During his visit, Shah interacted with BSF personnel in the presence of dignitaries including J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and BSF Director-General Daljit Singh Chaudhary. He paid tribute to Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, who sacrificed his life in 2019 while on duty in Kathua.





Shah highlighted the critical role of the BSF as India’s "first line of defence" and praised their contributions during wars with Pakistan, stating that their efforts have been as significant as those of the Indian Army.





He also announced plans to deploy advanced electronic surveillance systems along India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh to improve real-time detection and response to enemy activities. Over 26 technology-driven initiatives are currently being tested, including anti-drone systems and tunnel detection technologies.





The Union Home Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving facilities for security forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Welfare schemes such as Ayushman CAPF, ex-gratia payments, and housing initiatives have been launched to support personnel and their families. Shah expressed confidence that these measures would further empower the BSF in safeguarding India's borders effectively.





Agencies







