



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir that the terror-related situation in the region will be brought under control and reiterated the Central Government's commitment to restoring statehood at an appropriate time.





During his three-day visit to J&K, Shah held extensive meetings with BJP MLAs and senior leaders at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.





The meetings were attended by prominent figures, including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP UT Chief Sat Sharma, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.





Shah's visit includes a comprehensive review of the security situation in J&K, discussions on counter-terrorism operations, and measures to curb cross-border infiltration.





He emphasised seamless coordination among security agencies and directed them to replicate successful strategies like the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan in Jammu division. Shah highlighted the government's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism and noted significant improvements in the law-and-order situation, reflected by increased tourism in the Kashmir Valley.





The Home Minister's itinerary also includes visits to the International Border (IB) and BSF Border Out Post Vinay in Kathua district to assess ground security. He will meet families of police martyrs and present appointment letters to individuals selected on compassionate grounds. Additionally, Shah will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects virtually.





Agencies







