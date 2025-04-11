



The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to undertake a large-scale Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detection drive along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab following the recovery of IEDs in Gurdaspur district.





This marks the first instance of such explosives being found in this sensitive region, which is prone to infiltration, smuggling, and drone intrusions from across the border. The incident led to serious injuries to a BSF Jawan during an area domination patrol on the night of April 8-9, when concealed IEDs were discovered inside Indian territory.





While cordoning off the area, one detonating device accidentally triggered, injuring the Jawan, but the BSF Bomb Disposal Squad subsequently neutralized the explosives.





The BSF plans to conduct anti-sabotage checks and deploy additional equipment such as ground detection tools and sniffer dogs to ensure safety in agricultural areas ahead of the border fence.





About 70% of Punjab's 532-kilometer international border is cultivable land frequently accessed by farmers, making thorough sanitisation essential to prevent harm to civilians and troops. Officials suspect that these IEDs were planted by elements from Pakistan with military precision.





This development adds a new dimension to security challenges along the Punjab frontier, which already faces threats from Pakistani drones used for smuggling narcotics and weapons. Over 200 drones were seized last year, with 60 intercepted so far in 2025. The BSF has also shifted jurisdiction over a 20.3-kilometer stretch of the border from Punjab to Jammu for better coordination in riverine areas near Pathankot.





The BSF intends to raise this issue with Pakistan Rangers while continuing efforts to fortify defences against infiltration and sabotage. This includes deploying anti-drone systems, smart fencing, and advanced surveillance technologies along sensitive points of the border.





