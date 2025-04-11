



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the 9th Carnegie Global Tech Summit, addressed the possibility of banning the Chinese AI platform DeepSeek in India. He stated that no determination has been made yet and chose to remain evasive on the matter, saying, "I don't think at this time there is any determination".





DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model, has faced scrutiny globally due to concerns over data privacy and potential misuse by the Chinese government. Countries such as the U.S., Italy, Taiwan, and Australia have restricted or banned its use in certain sectors, citing risks related to data security and cross-border information leaks. In India, the Ministry of Finance has already prohibited its use on government devices, extending similar restrictions to other AI tools like ChatGPT.





On February 25, 2025, the Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to block DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence chatbot. The bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, stated that users are not compelled to use the platform if it is perceived as harmful. The court emphasized that there was no basis for advancing the hearing, as the matter did not warrant urgency.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Bhavna Sharma, raised concerns about DeepSeek's security vulnerabilities, including a data leak affecting over one million individuals shortly after its launch. The petitioner argued that such platforms pose significant risks to privacy and national security. Earlier, on February 12, the court had directed the Union government's counsel to seek instructions on the matter. The case was then listed for February 20 but was postponed to April 16 due to time constraints.

The court also remarked on the broader risks of artificial intelligence tools, regardless of their origin, and reiterated that AI could be dangerous in anyone's hands. Despite concerns raised by the petitioner, the bench maintained that individuals could choose not to engage with such platforms if they found them unsafe.





Congress MP Gowaal K Padavi demanded a ban on DeepSeek in March 2025, citing instances where the app avoided affirming Arunachal Pradesh as part of India. He argued that such behaviour undermines national sentiments and called for stricter action against foreign AI technologies.





India's AI Mission





India is poised to make a significant leap in the global AI landscape with the development of its first home-grown foundational AI model, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This initiative is part of the India AI Mission, which was approved with a substantial budget of ₹10,000 crore. The mission aims to bolster India's position in AI, currently dominated by the US and China, by creating a model that rivals platforms like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. The development timeline for this AI model is set at approximately ten months, marking a crucial step towards technological self-reliance.

A key focus of this initiative is the expansion of computing infrastructure. India has established a network of 18,000 high-end GPUs, with 10,000 dedicated to AI development. This shared computing resource is designed to democratize AI development, making it accessible to researchers, start-ups, and academic institutions. By providing affordable access to computing power, the government seeks to lower financial barriers and encourage innovation in AI, similar to the impact of the Digital India program.

The India AI Mission is structured around seven pillars: IndiaAI Compute, IndiaAI Innovation Centre, IndiaAI Dataset platform, IndiaAI Application development initiatives, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Start-up Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI. Under the Innovation Centre pillar, proposals are being invited from start-ups, researchers, and entrepreneurs to collaborate on building state-of-the-art foundational AI models. These models will be trained on Indian datasets and designed to address unique challenges within the Indian context, ensuring they are devoid of biases and tailored to Indian languages and culture.

The development of this indigenous AI model is also driven by the need to create ethical AI solutions that cater to the diverse needs of Indian users. The model will initially support applications in areas such as agriculture, learning disabilities, and climate change. Furthermore, the government plans to host DeepSeek on Indian servers after security checks, allowing developers to benefit from its open-source code.

In terms of cost, India's AI model computation is expected to be significantly more affordable than global models. After a 40% government subsidy, the cost will be less than 100 rupees per hour, compared to $2.5 to $3 per hour for international models. This affordability, combined with attractive subscription plans, will make AI technology more accessible to a broader audience, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive economic empowerment through technology.

India's push to develop its own foundational AI model reflects a strategic move to enhance technological self-reliance and emerge as a trusted hub for ethical AI solutions. This initiative not only aims to bridge gaps in the existing AI ecosystem but also positions India to compete effectively in the global AI race.

While no immediate ban on DeepSeek has been decided, concerns over its security implications persist.





India is focusing on developing indigenous AI solutions to reduce dependency on foreign technologies.





Legal and political debates around DeepSeek reflect broader concerns about data sovereignty and national security.





