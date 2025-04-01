



India has launched a large-scale humanitarian mission, Operation Brahma, to assist Myanmar following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025. The earthquake has caused over 2,000 deaths, left more than 3,900 injured, and displaced hundreds. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.





Indian Naval Ship INS Ghariyal departed from Visakhapatnam carrying 442 metric tonnes of essential food items, including rice and edible oil, for the affected regions in Myanmar. This is part of India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma.





A 200-bed field hospital with 118 personnel has been established in Mandalay. Deployed using two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft, the hospital is now operational, providing surgical and inpatient care. Mandalay’s Chief Minister Myo Aung inspected the facility and acknowledged its critical role.





Earlier, an IAF C-130J aircraft departed from Delhi to Mandalay with 16 tons of humanitarian aid, including rice and other essential supplies.





Over the past few days, India has sent six IAF aircraft and five naval ships carrying relief materials to Yangon, Naypyidaw, and Mandalay. Earlier shipments included tents, blankets, water purifiers, solar lamps, and medicines.





The earthquake has caused widespread destruction in Myanmar, including collapsed buildings in Mandalay and damage to historic sites. Rescue operations are ongoing but are complicated by the country’s existing political instability and civil unrest since the military coup in 2021.





India’s swift response underscores its commitment as a first responder in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Myanmar during this crisis, emphasizing India's role as a supportive neighbour.





