China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently conducted a large-scale missile defence test in the Gobi Desert, showcasing its advanced radar capabilities and military readiness. The unprecedented exercise involved firing 16 ballistic missiles at a single target to test a dual-band phased array radar system designed to counter saturation attacks.





This radar system successfully detected, tracked, and prioritized threats, achieving a 100% success rate in neutralizing them, including distinguishing decoys from actual warheads during mid-flight countermeasures like jamming or submunition dispersal.





The test highlights China's growing confidence in its ability to counter advanced threats such as hypersonic glide vehicles and missiles equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).





The radar system combines wide-area surveillance (S-band) with high-resolution targeting (X-band), similar to the U.S. Navy’s USNS Howard O. Lorenzen missile-tracking ship. However, unlike the U.S., China publicly demonstrated its system under live-fire conditions, signalling significant advancements in anti-saturation capabilities.





The scale and cost of the test underscore Beijing's commitment to military modernization, with ballistic missiles remaining among the most expensive weapons systems globally.





This test comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions and follows China's broader efforts to bolster its missile capabilities.





In 2024, China also conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test in 44 years, launching the weapon into the Pacific Ocean as part of routine training. These developments reflect China's strategic intent to assert dominance and enhance its deterrence capabilities against rivals like the United States.





SCMP







