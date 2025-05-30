



India has taken a significant step toward modernizing its air power by formally committing to the development of five prototypes of its Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, before proceeding to series production.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced this milestone at the CII Business Summit, highlighting the project’s importance as a key achievement under the Make-in-India initiative and a major leap forward for the country’s indigenous defence capabilities.





The AMCA project, spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and led in manufacturing by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), aims to create a medium-weight, deep-penetration fighter jet with advanced stealth features.





The aircraft is designed to perform a wide range of missions, including air superiority, ground strikes, Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare. Once operational, the AMCA, alongside the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, is expected to form the backbone of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for decades to come.





The development of five prototypes is a critical phase in the AMCA programme. These prototypes will undergo rigorous testing and evaluation to ensure the aircraft meets the stringent requirements of modern warfare. The defence ministry has cleared the “execution model,” which allows for significant private sector participation in the project for the first time, in partnership with public sector giants like HAL. This approach is intended to accelerate development timelines, foster innovation, and reduce dependency on public-sector monopolies.





The initial development cost for the AMCA project is estimated at around ₹15,000 crore, with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, having granted in-principle approval last year.





The IAF has been pushing for the AMCA in view of its long-term operational requirements, especially as India currently lacks a fifth-generation fighter in its fleet. The urgency of the project has increased in light of regional security dynamics, including China’s deployment of Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters and its reported plans to export J-35 fighters to Pakistan.





The AMCA is set to feature cutting-edge technologies such as all-aspect stealth, supercruise capability, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, and an internal weapons bay. It will be powered by US GE F414 engines in its initial variant, with plans for a more powerful, indigenously developed engine in later iterations. The aircraft will have a maximum takeoff weight of around 25 tonnes, carry up to 6,500 kg of fuel, and support both internal (1,500 kg) and external (5,500 kg) payloads.





According to current timelines, the first AMCA prototype is expected to be rolled out between 2028 and 2029, with series production likely to begin by 2032–33 and induction into the IAF targeted for 2034. The DRDO has committed to delivering the first operational AMCA by 2035. The project marks a transformative moment for India’s aerospace sector, promising to enhance the country’s self-reliance in defence technology and strengthen its strategic position in the region.





By involving both public and private sectors in this ambitious venture, India aims to build a robust domestic aerospace ecosystem and ensure that the AMCA becomes a cornerstone of its national security for the foreseeable future.





Based On A PTI Report







