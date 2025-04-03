



Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani announced that the company exported 100 artillery guns, including 18 Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), to several countries, including Europe, in the previous year.





This marks a milestone for the Indian defence manufacturer, as exports were made even before supplying these systems to the Indian Army.





Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Kalyani highlighted Bharat Forge's ambition to become the world's largest artillery producer by 2030, supported by plans to significantly expand manufacturing capacity.





The company produces various artillery systems, such as ultralight artillery guns (ULH), and is developing advanced systems capable of firing on the move. International interest in Bharat Forge's products is growing, with exports accounting for 90% of sales last year and an expected 80% this year.





With increasing international demand, Bharat Forge is strategically positioning itself to supply advanced artillery systems to defence forces worldwide, including the U.S., French, and British armies. The company recently secured a significant $155 million export order for its advanced towed artillery gun system, marking a pivotal step in expanding its defence portfolio. Additionally, Bharat Forge aims to diversify into new verticals such as electric mobility and aluminium forging, targeting double-digit revenue growth over the next decade.





Kalyani noted that global demand for defence hardware has surged due to shortages and the Ukraine war, which has created a significant need for replenishment.





Domestically, Bharat Forge is contributing to the Indian Army's artillery modernization plan, which involves procuring 4,500 guns over the next 10–15 years. The company is currently delivering an initial batch of 307 ATAGs under a ₹6,900 crore contract signed with the Ministry of Defence.





