C-DAC's Param 'Rudra' supercomputer





S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized the importance of private sector collaboration in advancing India's technology landscape during an online address at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing's (CDAC) 38th Foundation Day. He highlighted CDAC's achievements in supercomputing and partnerships with various entities but stressed the need for further progress through collaborative research involving academia and private entities.





Krishnan also expressed the government's willingness to share technology with private sector partners to drive innovation, citing initiatives like the VEGA program for open-source chip design and indigenous server development.





Krishnan underscored the importance of transferring developed technologies to entities capable of scaling and servicing them, alongside creating mechanisms for upgrades through collaborative efforts. He noted that partnerships are essential for sustaining technological advancements and ensuring widespread availability.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan also spoke at the event, highlighting how technology denials have driven India's self-reliance. He cited CDAC's development of India's first supercomputer and ISRO's achievements in rocket propulsion systems as examples of overcoming external challenges to foster innovation.





TNN











