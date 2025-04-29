



The Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, describing it as "unacceptable" and the images from the incident as "heartbreaking."





He emphasised that Pakistan must address the terrorist activities it has facilitated in Kashmir, urging the Pakistani government to take responsibility and act against such actions. Shoshani highlighted the deep and enduring relationship between India and Israel, referring to it as "unbreakable," rooted in shared history, tradition, and mutual support over the years.





He reiterated that both nations must continue to fight terrorism with determination, noting that while terrorism may never be eradicated entirely, it is crucial to send a clear message that such acts will be met with consequences for both perpetrators and their leaders.





Shoshani responded to provocative remarks from Pakistani leaders by advising Pakistan to focus on curbing terrorism emanating from its territory, particularly in Kashmir. He praised India's diplomatic approach and resilience, especially in the face of such tragic events, and called the attack in Pahalgam-a massacre in which 26 people were killed and many injured-indefensible.





Following the attack, India implemented several countermeasures against Pakistan, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing diplomatic staff, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, underscoring the seriousness with which India views cross-border terrorism.





Expressing personal solidarity, Shoshani stated his desire to visit Kashmir as a tourist, asserting that the best response to terrorism is to continue living normally and not give in to fear. He conveyed his sense of safety and affection for India, likening the Indian-Israeli bond to that of brothers and friends. Reflecting on the evolution of India-Israel relations, he noted significant progress since the establishment of full diplomatic ties in 1992, especially after high-level visits in recent years, and described the connection between the two nations as profound and difficult to fully articulate.





Israel’s diplomatic stance is clear: the attack in Kashmir is a tragedy that cannot be ignored, and Pakistan must take concrete steps to eliminate terror activities linked to its soil. Israel stands firmly with India in the fight against terrorism, advocating for international cooperation and determined action to ensure such atrocities do not recur.





ANI







