



President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on H.E. Shaikha Ali Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait on April 28, 2025, recognising her exceptional contributions to promoting yoga globally and fostering cross-cultural unity through charitable initiatives.





A lifelong practitioner who began her yogic journey in 2001, Al-Sabah founded Daratma for Yoga Education in 2014-Kuwait’s first officially licensed yoga studio-whose name merges the Arabic word Dar (home) with the Sanskrit Atma (soul), symbolising her mission to harmonise Eastern and Middle Eastern traditions.





Her advocacy led Kuwait’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce to institutionalise a Yoga Education license, democratising access to formal yoga instruction nationwide.





Beyond her pioneering role in yoga education, Al-Sabah has championed humanitarian causes, including the 2021 Yomnak lil Yaman fundraiser for Yemeni refugees and COVID-19 relief efforts distributing educational supplies to underprivileged children.





Her global influence extends to organising Reiki Jin Kei Do master trainings and consciousness workshops at the Monroe Institute in the U.S.. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged her impact during a December 2024 meeting in Kuwait, emphasising collaborative strategies to engage youth in yoga.





As the first Kuwaiti Padma Shri recipient and among eight international honourees this year, Al-Sabah’s work bridges cultural divides while advancing wellness and humanitarianism.





