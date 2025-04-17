



The European Union’s naval force, Operation Atalanta, has recently proposed a significant joint exercise with the Indian Navy, aiming to enhance counter-piracy capabilities and deepen interoperability between the two forces.





This move marks a step forward in the growing maritime security cooperation between the EU and India, particularly in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region.





During a visit to India by Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the operation commander of EU NAVFOR Atalanta, the proposal was formally presented. Serrano emphasised the shared commitment of both sides to maintaining the Indian Ocean as a “free, open, sustainable and inclusive area free of dangers.”





Unlike the routine “PASSEX” or passing exercises, which are limited in scope, the proposed joint exercise would be more advanced, focusing on comprehensive counter-piracy operations, tactical manoeuvres, and improved communications.





If approved, the exercise is expected to take place by the end of May, with the EU contributing two warships and both sides planning the activities together to foster trust and operational synergy among their crews.





Operation Atalanta was established in 2008 to combat piracy and armed robbery off the coast of Somalia. Over time, its mandate has expanded to include countering drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and monitoring illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Horn of Africa and the western Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy has been a key partner in these efforts, regularly deploying ships for anti-piracy operations and providing escorts to World Food Programme vessels. Both navies have also participated in the Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (SHADE) conference and have conducted previous joint exercises, such as the 2021 drill in the Gulf of Aden, which included complex tactical evolutions, cross-deck helicopter landings, live firing, and joint patrols.





Recent collaborative efforts have yielded tangible results, with joint operations between the Indian Navy, Operation Atalanta, and the Mauritius Police Force leading to the capture of 70 pirates last year, 44 of whom were apprehended by Indian warships.





Despite a decline in piracy incidents off Somalia, Vice Admiral Serrano cautioned that the threat persists and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to continued vigilance and cooperation in the region.





France remains the primary EU member state maintaining a robust naval presence in the Indo-Pacific, given its significant exclusive economic zone and population in the region.





However, Serrano expressed confidence that other EU member states would continue to contribute to maritime security in the Indian Ocean, underscoring Europe’s long-term interest in keeping the area free and open to all.





This proposed joint exercise, if realised, would not only strengthen operational ties but also reinforce the shared strategic vision of India and the EU for a secure, rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific, rooted in international law and mutual respect for sovereignty and freedom of navigation.





