



At THE WEEK Defence Conclave 2025 in New Delhi, former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari delivered a forward-looking address on the evolving nature of warfare in the digital age.





He underscored a central paradox: despite the increasing automation and sophistication of digital warfare, the value of having a human—specifically, a soldier—in the operational loop is actually rising, not diminishing.





Chaudhari argued that as data and artificial intelligence (AI) become the primary disruptors shaping military strategy and tactics, the need for digitally fluent personnel across all branches of the armed forces is more critical than ever.





Reflecting on historical shifts, Chaudhari noted how conflicts like the Gulf War ushered in new technologies such as GPS, satellite communications, and long-range cruise missiles, which in turn drove changes in military doctrine.





The traditional command and control (C2) model was replaced by the more complex C4ISR framework—command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance—highlighting the growing role of information and networked systems in modern conflict.





He identified three key areas where data and AI converge: hardware, software, and users. Hardware advancements now support predictive analytics to assess adversary capabilities, but increased connectivity also introduces new vulnerabilities, making robust cyber defence essential.





On the software front, Chaudhari pointed out the challenge of minimizing collateral damage, referencing Israel’s experience with hypersonic platforms that, despite their precision, still struggle to avoid unintended consequences.





He suggested that future software innovations could enable smaller, smarter forces to counter massed adversaries, citing the example of autonomous drone swarms whose effectiveness depends on sophisticated communication and coordination algorithms.





Chaudhari also highlighted the shifting economics of warfare. Deploying expensive kinetic weapons to counter cheap threats, as seen with Israel’s Iron Dome against low-cost rockets, is becoming unsustainable.





He predicted a greater role for directed-energy weapons like lasers and microwaves in countering such threats, emphasizing the need for technological adaptation.





Central to his message was the assertion that, even as machines and algorithms assume greater roles, the human element remains indispensable. The ability to interpret complex data, exercise judgment, and adapt to unforeseen circumstances ensures that soldiers—provided they are digitally fluent—will be even more valuable in future conflicts.





Chaudhari called for a concerted effort to train every Indian soldier in digital literacy and to equip the armed forces with the tools and skills needed to process and act on vast amounts of information.





The conclave’s theme, “Force of the Future,” was thus aptly addressed by Chaudhari’s vision: a technologically advanced, data-driven military where the synergy of human insight and digital capability forms the backbone of national defence.





This perspective aligns with the broader push within India’s military establishment to modernize, integrate new technologies, and ensure that personnel remain at the heart of operational effectiveness in an increasingly complex battlespace.





The Week Report







