



Czech Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek emphasized the need for stronger cooperation among democratic nations to counter the growing threats posed by authoritarian regimes, particularly China and Russia. During his visit to Taiwan, Bartosek highlighted the dangers of disinformation and information warfare, which are increasingly facilitated by deepfake technology and social media algorithms.





These tools, he noted, undermine democratic systems by making it difficult to discern authentic content and exacerbating social divisions. Bartosek’s remarks were made during a meeting with Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, where both leaders discussed strategies to combat these challenges and strengthen Taiwan-Czech relations.





Foreign Minister Lin expressed gratitude for the Czech Republic's consistent support for Taiwan's international participation and highlighted their close cooperation in trade, technology, and culture.





He pointed to upcoming initiatives such as the exhibition of artefacts from Taiwan's National Palace Museum in the Czech Republic in September and the planned increase in direct flights between the two nations later this year. These developments symbolize the deepening bilateral relationship and mutual commitment to democratic values.





Taiwan has long faced cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns from China, making information security a critical concern. Lin reiterated Taiwan's determination to work closely with like-minded nations like the Czech Republic to bolster democratic resilience. Both countries share a commitment to safeguarding democracy and liberty in the face of global authoritarian threats.





Bartosek also warned that democratic nations must unite to address emerging challenges such as AI-driven disinformation campaigns and algorithmic manipulation on social media.





The visit also underscores broader geopolitical dynamics, with Czechia emerging as one of Taiwan’s closest European allies amid deteriorating Czech-China relations.





The Czech government has actively supported Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and advocated for stronger European scrutiny of China's alignment with Russia. This partnership reflects a shared vision of democracy and freedom while challenging authoritarian coercion on the global stage.





ANI







