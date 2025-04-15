



Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expressed deep gratitude for India's humanitarian aid during the ongoing conflict in Sudan. He highlighted the critical support provided by the Indian government, including a shipment of 25 tons of medicines delivered by a special Air Force flight to Port Sudan at the onset of the war.





Eltom also acknowledged a second shipment received last month, which included essential cancer medicines. He emphasised the importance of these supplies and noted that Sudan is in the process of receiving 20 haemodialysis machines from India to assist patients with kidney failure.





Addressing the nature of the conflict in Sudan, Eltom rejected its characterization as a civil war. He described it as a war of self-defense against external aggression, with militias acting as proxies for foreign powers pursuing their agendas. According to him, this external threat has united the Sudanese people around their army to defend their land and sovereignty.





The conflict in Sudan has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Over half the population—approximately 30.4 million people—requires urgent assistance, with millions displaced internally or fleeing to neighboring countries. Acute food insecurity has reached catastrophic levels, and famine conditions have been confirmed in parts of North Darfur and other regions. The situation has severely impacted children, with 17 million out of school and millions at risk of exploitation and abuse.





India's aid efforts are part of its broader commitment to global humanitarian assistance. In addition to medical supplies for Sudan, India has recently sent aid to other crisis-hit regions such as Iraq and Honduras. These actions underscore India's solidarity with vulnerable populations worldwide and its role in addressing global humanitarian challenges.





