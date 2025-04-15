



The Maldives has officially banned the entry of Israeli passport holders, a move ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu on April 15, 2025, through the Third Amendment to the Maldives Immigration Act. This decision underscores the Maldives' solidarity with Palestine and its condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza.





The amendment was approved by the People's Majlis during its 20th sitting earlier that day. According to the president's office, this step reflects the government's firm stance against what it describes as ongoing atrocities and acts of genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians.





President Muizzu has consistently advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with United Nations resolutions.





The Maldives government has also emphasized accountability for violations of international law and remains vocal in international forums condemning Israel's actions. This policy shift aligns with public sentiment in the predominantly Muslim nation, which has seen widespread protests against Israel's military operations in Gaza.





In addition to the ban, the Maldives plans to appoint a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and launch a nationwide fundraising campaign in collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). This initiative aims to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians affected by the conflict. The decision also includes organizing a national rally under the slogan "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine" to demonstrate public support.





This development comes amidst escalating violence in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed, including women and children, and significant destruction has occurred due to Israeli military actions. The Maldives’ decision is part of a broader effort to express solidarity with Palestine and advocate for justice on international platforms.





ANI







