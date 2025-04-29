



The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, stands as one of the deadliest incidents in the Kashmir Valley since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, leaving 26 people dead-25 tourists and one local Kashmiri-while more than 20 others were injured.





The assault occurred in Baisaran Valley, a scenic tourist destination near Pahalgam, Anantnag district, which was not heavily protected and is accessible only by foot or horseback. The attackers, five militants armed with M4 carbines and AK-47s and dressed in military-style uniforms, targeted tourists, specifically segregating them by religion before opening fire.





Most victims were Hindus, with one Christian tourist and a local Muslim pony operator among the dead. Survivors recounted that the militants demanded the men recite Islamic verses and checked for circumcision to identify non-Muslims, sparing some only to have them relay the horror to Indian authorities.





The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility, citing opposition to Indian government policies in Kashmir, but later retracted their claim.





The brutality of the attack triggered a diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and closed land borders, while Pakistan retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, and closing its airspace.





Border skirmishes erupted along the Line of Control (LoC) from April 24, with Pakistani troops initiating "unprovoked" firing for the fourth consecutive day, to which the Indian Army responded "swiftly and effectively".





In the aftermath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a 40-minute closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the security situation and military preparedness.





The meeting, attended by top defence officials and the National Security Adviser, followed discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff on potential military options to counter Pakistan and address the heightened threat.





Security forces have since intensified counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, conducting raids on suspected terrorists and their associates.





Prime Minister Modi, in his national address, condemned the attack as a "desperate attempt" by the enemies of Kashmir to derail the region's progress and promised the "harshest response" to the perpetrators.





He assured the nation and the victims' families that justice would be delivered, emphasising that the world stands with India in its fight against terrorism. The Jammu & Kashmir assembly unanimously passed a resolution expressing shock and a commitment to defeat efforts to disturb communal harmony.





The Pahalgam attack has not only reignited tensions along the India-Pakistan border but has also become a pivotal moment in the region’s security and political landscape, prompting both immediate military responses and long-term policy shifts in India's approach to counterterrorism and regional diplomacy.





