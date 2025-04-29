



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to Mark J Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada, following the Liberal Party's victory in one of the most unpredictable federal elections in Canadian history.





In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Modi highlighted the shared democratic values, steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties that bind India and Canada, expressing his eagerness to work with Carney to further strengthen the strategic partnership and unlock greater opportunities for both nations.





Mark Carney, a former central banker with a distinguished career as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, led the Liberals to a fourth consecutive term, a rare feat in Canadian politics.





Carney assumed leadership from Justin Trudeau, who resigned after losing the confidence of his party, and managed to steer the Liberals to victory in a highly competitive race that featured Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault.





The election was dominated by external pressures, particularly from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose repeated tariff threats and provocative remarks-including referring to Canada as the "51st state"-stoked nationalist sentiment and made U.S.-Canada relations a central campaign issue.





Carney’s campaign capitalised on public anxiety over these threats, presenting himself as the candidate best equipped to defend Canadian sovereignty and economic interests, thanks to his extensive financial expertise and crisis management experience.





Carney’s assertive stance against Trump resonated with voters, and he pledged that Canada would "never yield" to U.S. pressure, vowing to prioritise national interests and expand overseas trading relations to reduce reliance on the United States. While early projections suggest the Liberals will form the next government, it remains uncertain whether they have secured a majority in parliament or will need to rely on coalition partners.





India-Canada relations, which have historically been underpinned by shared democratic values and strong people-to-people connections, faced recent strains during Trudeau’s tenure, particularly after allegations involving the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.





Carney, in contrast, has signalled a willingness to reset and improve bilateral ties, notably extending condolences after the Pahalgam terror attack and advocating for closer cooperation with India.





Mark Carney’s election as Canada’s Prime Minister marks a significant political shift, with implications for both domestic policy and international relations.





Prime Minister Modi’s congratulatory message underscores the hope for a renewed and strengthened partnership between India and Canada, as both countries navigate a complex global landscape shaped by economic challenges and shifting alliances.





ANI







