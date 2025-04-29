



The 2025 Canadian federal election marked a dramatic downfall for Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and a vocal pro-Khalistan advocate. Singh not only lost his own seat in Burnaby Central-coming in third after the seat was affected by electoral redistribution-but also led his party to a historic defeat, with the NDP plummeting to just seven or eight seats, far below the 12-seat threshold required for official party status in the House of Commons.





This collapse in support forced Singh to announce his resignation as party leader, ending his tenure that began in 2017.





Singh’s loss is widely seen as a rejection of his leadership and political stance, particularly his repeated, unproven accusations against India regarding the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar-claims that had strained Canada-India relations during Justin Trudeau’s tenure. The NDP’s disastrous showing was compounded by Singh’s association with Trudeau’s unpopular government through a supply and confidence agreement, which many believe contributed to the party’s decline.





The election itself unfolded against a backdrop of heightened nationalism, fuelled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s antagonistic rhetoric towards Canada, including threats of tariffs and provocative comments about Canada’s sovereignty.





These tensions galvanised Canadian voters, leading to a surge in support for the Liberal Party, now led by Mark Carney. Carney’s Liberals secured a decisive victory, forming a minority government with over 150 seats, while the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois trailed behind.





Mark Carney’s ascent to the premiership followed Justin Trudeau’s resignation, which came after his party lost confidence in his leadership. Carney has signaled a desire to improve relations with India, contrasting with the previous administration’s confrontational approach. Singh, in his concession, expressed disappointment but maintained optimism for the NDP’s future, invoking the Sikh principle of Chardi Kala-rising spirits and optimism in adversity.





The NDP’s collapse and Singh’s resignation mark a significant shift in Canadian politics, potentially opening the door for renewed diplomatic engagement with India and signalling the end of an era for the party’s recent political direction.





ANI







