



In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people—mostly tourists—the Union government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday, April 24. The session, to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will see Home Minister Amit Shah briefing leaders from across the political spectrum on the government’s response and the current security situation.





The meeting is being held at the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also expected to address the gathering and outline India’s diplomatic actions following the attack.





The decision to call this high-level meeting follows widespread calls from opposition parties, including Congress, for an all-party dialogue to forge a united front against terrorism.





Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had specifically urged the Centre to convene such a meeting, emphasizing the need for a collective resolve to combat terrorism. In response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to leaders from various parties to ensure broad participation and consensus.





At the meeting, the government is expected to present detailed intelligence assessments, threat evaluations, and the steps taken to safeguard civilians and tourists in vulnerable regions. The agenda also includes sharing information on diplomatic outreach and global coordination efforts undertaken in the aftermath of the attack. Opposition leaders are anticipated to express support for the government’s actions but may also raise concerns about potential intelligence lapses and gaps in security preparedness.





In a series of swift and stern measures targeting Pakistan, India has downgraded diplomatic ties, expelled Pakistani military attaches, suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, and ordered the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post.





These decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cut short international visits to return to India and oversee the response.





The all-party meeting is seen as a crucial step in presenting a united national front during a time of crisis and ensuring that the opposition is fully briefed on the government’s position and actions.





Such conventions have been followed in the past after major national security incidents, including the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the India-China border standoff in 2020, to foster unity and transparency. The meeting underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to both decisive action and democratic consultation in times of national emergency.





