



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi, emphasising the need for dynamic perspective planning to tackle emerging challenges amid global security uncertainties. The conference, held from April 1 to 4, focused on critical aspects such as border security, organisational restructuring, modernisation through indigenisation, and the integration of niche technologies.





Singh highlighted the evolving nature of warfare, including unconventional, asymmetric, and hybrid conflicts that encompass cyber, information, trade, and finance domains. He urged the Armed Forces to incorporate these dimensions into strategic planning and emphasised the importance of Military Intelligence enhanced by modern technology.





Addressing the situation along China’s northern borders, he commended the troops for their vigilance and praised the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for improving border infrastructure under challenging conditions. Regarding Pakistan’s proxy war tactics, Singh lauded the Army’s effective response to cross-border terrorism and its synergy with police forces in stabilising Jammu and Kashmir.





The Defence Minister also stressed military diplomacy's role in advancing national security interests and advocated reorienting Defence Attaches' roles to align with organisational goals.





He praised the Army’s collaboration with educational institutions for developing specialised technologies under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative and emphasised regular engagement with emerging technologies. Singh concluded by urging commanders to analyse global conflicts like those in Ukraine and Israel-Hamas for lessons applicable to India's security landscape.





