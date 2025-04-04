



On April 1, 2025, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by intruding across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector and involved a mine blast triggered by the intrusion, followed by unprovoked firing from Pakistani forces.





The Indian Army responded effectively in a "controlled and calibrated manner," ensuring no casualties on their side while injuring five Pakistani soldiers during the retaliation. The situation is now under control and closely monitored by Indian forces.





This breach is part of a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, often aimed at facilitating terrorist infiltration under cover fire. Since the 2021 ceasefire agreement, such violations have been rare but have occasionally disrupted peace along the LoC. In this instance, heightened vigilance continues in areas like Poonch, Rajouri, and Kathua due to ongoing operations against terrorist infiltrators. Notably, two of five terrorists spotted in Kathua on March 23 have been neutralized so far, with efforts ongoing to eliminate the remaining three.





The Indian Army has reiterated its commitment to upholding the 2021 Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) understanding to maintain peace along the LoC while remaining prepared to respond decisively to any provocations.





Zee News Report







