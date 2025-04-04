



Defence technology start-up Tonbo Imaging has successfully raised ₹175 Crores in a Series D pre-IPO funding round led by Florintree Advisors and Export-Import Bank of India, valuing the company at ₹1,500 Crores.





The funds will be utilized to develop next-generation infrared sensors, deploy high-power microwave technologies for battlefield applications, and expand its global presence.





Founded in 2012 by Arvind Lakshmikumar, Ankit Kumar, and Cecilia D’Souza, Tonbo Imaging specializes in advanced imaging systems for military reconnaissance, infrastructure security, and transportation safety.





The company supplies its products to organisations like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force. Inspired by the visual capabilities of dragonflies, Tonbo leverages computational imaging and machine learning to create cost-effective solutions for defence forces worldwide.





Tonbo has previously raised over ₹300 crore from investors including Artiman Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Celesta Capital, Edelweiss Private Equity, and HBL Engineering. With this latest funding round, the company aims to push innovation boundaries in infrared imaging and directed energy solutions while scaling its operations globally.





