



India and Thailand have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok on April 3, 2025.





PM Modi emphasised that the partnership aligns with India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, which prioritises development-ism over expansionism, indirectly addressing concerns about China’s assertive behaviour in the region.





During the meeting, several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed across diverse sectors, including:





Digital technologies: Collaboration between Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.





Maritime Heritage: Development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat.





MSMEs: Agreements between India’s National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. and Thailand's Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion.





Handlooms And Handicrafts: Cooperation to promote traditional industries.





The leaders also discussed enhancing mutual trade, investment, tourism, culture, education, and renewable energy cooperation. Plans to deepen ties in emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, robotics, space exploration, biotechnology, and startups were highlighted.





PM Modi underscored the cultural and spiritual connections between India and Thailand, citing shared Buddhist traditions and the influence of Sanskrit and Pali on Thai culture. He expressed gratitude for the issuance of a commemorative stamp featuring Ramayana mural paintings.





Strategic discussions included establishing a dialogue between security agencies to address cybercrime, human trafficking, illegal migration, maritime safety, terrorism, and money laundering. Modi also extended condolences for the recent earthquake in Thailand.





The talks took place ahead of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, where regional cooperation among Bay of Bengal nations will be further explored.





ANI







