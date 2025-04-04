



During the BIMSTEC Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 3, 2025, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and foreign ministers from BIMSTEC member states—Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—signed the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation.





This agreement aims to improve regional connectivity and enhance trade across the Bay of Bengal by facilitating smoother maritime logistics and cooperation among member nations.





Minister Deuba emphasized Nepal's commitment to regional cooperation and highlighted the need for stronger political will to achieve a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC" by implementing the Bangkok Vision 2030. She also called for greater collaboration on climate change and disaster preparedness while welcoming India's initiative to establish the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BIMSTEC dinner hosted by Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Modi also held bilateral discussions with Shinawatra to review progress in India-Thailand relations and explore ways to strengthen their partnership further. The leaders exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements.





ANI







