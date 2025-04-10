



Indian and U.S. troops have successfully concluded the harbour phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and are now transitioning to the sea phase in Kakinada. This tri-service humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise aims to enhance interoperability, mutual trust, and cultural synergy between the two nations.





Key Highlights of Harbour Phase





Training Activities: Included jungle warfare, small arms training, buddy pair firing, close-quarter battle drills, and integrated field craft modules. Combat Medical Aid focused on battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation.





Joint Participation: Indian troops from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade trained alongside U.S. forces from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment and the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.





Specialised Training: Mountain warfare training at INS Karna featured knotting, rappelling, rock climbing, and slithering drills for vertical mobility skills.





Cultural Exchange: The "Gorkha Fury" Khukri martial dance showcased Gorkha traditions, fostering camaraderie between the troops.





Transition To Sea Phase





The sea phase in Kakinada will focus on amphibious landings, joint maritime drills, and HADR simulations. It involves approximately 3,000 personnel, four ships, and seven aircraft from both nations. Key assets include INS Jalashwa and USS Comstock for amphibious operations.





Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the U.S., enhancing military collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region while preparing for effective crisis responses.





