



Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited from the United States to India. The extradition marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives.





Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was brought to India on April 10, 2025, after exhausting all legal avenues to prevent his extradition.





Upon his arrival in New Delhi, he was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and produced before a special NIA court at Patiala House.





The court granted the NIA's request for Rana's custody, allowing them to interrogate him for 18 days. The NIA had initially sought 20 days of custody, citing key evidence such as email communications that suggest Rana's involvement in a criminal conspiracy.





The agency believes that custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of Rana's role in the attacks and to verify existing evidence.





Rana is accused of collaborating with others, including David Headley, to orchestrate the terrorist activities. His extradition is seen as a major diplomatic victory for India, reflecting the political will of the current government to bring perpetrators to justice.





Rana's extradition process was lengthy and involved sustained diplomatic efforts between India and the United States. The US Supreme Court ultimately dismissed Rana's appeals against extradition, paving the way for his transfer to India.





This marks the first extradition from the U.S. to India in a terrorism-related case. Rana faces multiple charges in India, including conspiracy and commission of terrorist acts, and will be interrogated by the NIA to unravel the conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks.





