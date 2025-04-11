



Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is set to become the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), will be involved in a study examining the impact of screen time on the human brain in space.





This study, known as "Voyager Displays," aims to investigate the physical and cognitive effects of using computer screens in microgravity. It will analyse tasks such as pointing, gaze fixation, and rapid eye movements to understand how these processes are affected in space.





The findings from this research could inform the design of future spacecraft computer systems, ensuring they are optimized for use in microgravity environments.





The Ax-4 mission, scheduled to launch in May 2025, will conduct around 60 scientific studies from 31 countries, making it the most research-intensive Axiom Space mission to date. Shukla will serve as the mission pilot alongside Commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists from Poland and Hungary.





The mission is a collaborative effort between NASA, Axiom Space, and ISRO, highlighting India's commitment to advancing space technology and international collaboration in microgravity research. ISRO is contributing seven experiments to the mission, focusing on various aspects of space exploration, including biological processes in microgravity and strategies for long-duration space missions.





Shukla's participation in the Ax-4 mission not only marks a significant step for India in global space exploration but also inspires future generations of space enthusiasts and astronauts. The mission will last up to 14 days, during which the crew will conduct scientific experiments, outreach programs, and commercial activities in microgravity.





