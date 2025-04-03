



Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited has secured a significant order from the Defence Ministry for the design and development of a 6MW medium-speed marine diesel engine. The project, valued at ₹270 crore, aims to enhance India's self-reliance in marine engine development. With over 50% indigenous content, the engine will be developed under the Make-I category, a government initiative to promote indigenous manufacturing.





The project is funded 70% by the Government of India, highlighting the government's commitment to indigenising critical defence technologies and achieving Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in defence manufacturing.





The agreement was signed in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan at South Block, New Delhi. The order includes the development of detailed designs for diesel engines ranging from 3MW to 10MW, which will be used for main propulsion and power generation on ships of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.





India has historically relied on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for high-capacity diesel engines, particularly in its maritime and defence sectors. However, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance in marine engine development.

This project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of indigenising critical defence technologies to achieve Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance). By fostering domestic capabilities, it aims to reduce dependence on foreign OEMs, conserve foreign exchange, and stimulate innovation within India's defence industrial ecosystem. Indigenous marine engines will enhance operational preparedness, reduce maintenance costs, and allow customisation for sensitive defence operations, contributing to India's strategic autonomy. Furthermore, this initiative complements broader government efforts to establish defence industrial corridors and promote indigenous manufacturing across various sectors.





This project marks a crucial step in reducing India's dependency on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for high-capacity diesel engines. It is expected to strengthen indigenous capabilities, save foreign exchange, and act as a catalyst for the development of the domestic defence industrial ecosystem.





