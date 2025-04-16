



A recent White House fact sheet has sparked significant confusion and debate regarding tariffs on Chinese imports, specifically referencing a figure of up to 245%.





Contrary to some initial interpretations, this does not represent a new, across-the-board tariff hike by the Trump administration. Instead, the 245% figure reflects the cumulative effect of multiple layers of tariffs imposed over time on certain Chinese products, rather than a blanket tariff applied to all imports from China.





For example, Chinese syringes and needles now face the highest cumulative tariff rate of 245%. This is the result of several rounds of tariffs: a 100% import duty imposed during the Biden administration in September 2024, a subsequent 20% fentanyl-related tariff, and a 125% reciprocal tariff added under Trump.





When combined, these levies total 245% for these specific products. Similarly, woollen sweaters from China are now subject to a 168.5% tariff, which includes a base tariff, an additional 7.5% duty from the Biden era, and the newer fentanyl and reciprocal tariffs.





The confusion intensified because the White House fact sheet did not clearly explain the calculation, leading to speculation that the Trump administration had suddenly increased tariffs from 145% to 245%. In reality, the official figure most commonly referenced for general tariffs on Chinese imports remains 145%, with the higher 245% rate only applying to certain goods due to the stacking of various tariffs.





This escalation is part of an ongoing tit-for-tat trade conflict. While Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries as trade negotiations proceed, China has been excluded from this pause due to its retaliatory actions. In response, China has implemented its own tariffs—reportedly up to 125%—and has taken further steps such as halting Boeing jet deliveries, suspending exports of critical rare earth metals, and curtailing purchases of US agricultural and energy commodities.





The White House's mention of a 245% tariff is thus a reflection of the highest possible cumulative tariff rate on select Chinese imports, not a new universal policy. The lack of a clear announcement and explanation from the administration has fuelled uncertainty in global markets and among policymakers, as well as prompted a measured but firm response from China, which reiterated its opposition to trade wars but affirmed its readiness to defend its interests.





The 245% tariff figure is a cumulative result of multiple existing and new tariffs on specific Chinese goods, not a new, across-the-board measure. The situation underscores the complexity and volatility of US-China trade relations, with both sides escalating retaliatory actions and trade restrictions in recent weeks.





