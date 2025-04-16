



The recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok marks a significant step toward revitalizing bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, especially following a period of diplomatic strain after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.





Supradip Chakma, Adviser to Bangladesh's Interim Government, characterized the talks as "very positive" and expressed optimism that this engagement would yield hope and aspirations for both nations.





Chakma emphasized the longstanding ties between India and Bangladesh, noting that cooperation has been a cornerstone since Bangladesh's independence. He underscored the importance of continued engagement, stating that both countries must "remain hand-in-hand" to further develop and progress their relationship for the benefit of their peoples. The meeting was seen as a prime step toward restoring trust and collaboration, with both leaders reportedly committed to maintaining good relations and addressing mutual concerns.





During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh. He specifically raised concerns about the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, and called for thorough investigations into reported atrocities against them. Chakma, himself a minority member in Bangladesh's interim cabinet, echoed the importance of the majority community adopting a positive attitude and playing a proactive role in building confidence among minority groups, both within Bangladesh and in the broader regional context.





The talks also touched on broader regional cooperation, with PM Modi proposing several initiatives to strengthen BIMSTEC, including a 21-point Action Plan, the establishment of a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, annual business summits, and a Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India. These proposals reflect a shared aspiration for a prosperous Bay of Bengal region and underscore the strategic importance of India-Bangladesh collaboration within the BIMSTEC framework.





The Yunus-Modi meeting is widely viewed as a constructive move to put India-Bangladesh relations back on a positive trajectory. Both sides have signalled their willingness to engage openly on sensitive issues and to work together for regional stability, economic development, and the protection of minority rights.





The optimism expressed by Supradip Chakma reflects broader hopes that this renewed engagement will yield tangible benefits for both nations and their people.





ANI







