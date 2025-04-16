



The US State Department has firmly denied reports suggesting that the Trump administration is planning to cut or eliminate US funding for NATO. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed these concerns during a press briefing, emphasising that the United States remains fully committed to NATO and its foundational mission.





Bruce clarified that recent stories about potential funding cuts are based on a leaked memo and not on any finalised plan or official suggestion. She described such reports as “fear-mongering” and insisted they are far from the truth, reiterating that the US position is to strengthen NATO as a deterrent alliance, not to withdraw support or funding.





Bruce highlighted that the primary objective of NATO is to serve as a collective defence mechanism to deter aggression, not to engage in or fund wars. She pointed out that the US has consistently communicated its commitment to NATO in every bilateral and multilateral meeting, including recent discussions with the NATO Secretary General in Brussels. According to Bruce, the administration’s focus is on ensuring that all NATO members share the burden equitably by increasing their own defence spending, which aligns with the alliance’s original intent and strengthens its collective security.





The spokesperson acknowledged that while there are ongoing reviews of foreign aid and international contributions, any changes do not signify a withdrawal of US commitment to NATO. Bruce noted that if other member nations increase their contributions, it is possible that the US share could decrease, but only as part of a broader effort to make NATO stronger and more balanced. She stressed that speculation about eliminating funding is unfounded and that any adjustments would be made transparently and in consultation with allies.





These statements come in response to reports, including those from The New York Times and other outlets, about an internal memo proposing significant cuts to State Department funding, including for international organizations such as the United Nations and NATO. The memo reportedly outlines reductions of nearly 50% in State Department funding and the elimination of support for several international programs.





However, Bruce clarified that such proposals are not final and would require congressional approval. She assured that there would be ample opportunity for public and legislative discussion once President Trump’s budget proposal is formally submitted to Congress.





In summary, the US State Department has categorically rejected claims of imminent NATO funding cuts, reaffirming the US commitment to the alliance and emphasizing that any changes in contributions would be aimed at making NATO more effective and equitable, not at undermining its mission or support.





