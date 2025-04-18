



In a landmark technological achievement, India has set a new global record by constructing the world’s highest on-site 3D printed military bunker at an altitude of 11,000 feet in Ladakh.





This pioneering project was executed by Simpliforge Creations, in partnership with IIT Hyderabad and the Indian Army, under the initiative called Project PRABAL.





The bunker was completed in just five days, with a total printing time of 14 hours, utilising a specially engineered concrete mix capable of withstanding the extreme conditions of high altitude, low oxygen, sub-zero temperatures, and intense UV radiation.





The project was led by Arun Krishnan, a PhD student at IIT-Hyderabad and a defence professional, and was guided by Prof. KVL Subramaniam.





The team faced significant operational challenges due to the harsh environment, such as reduced oxygen levels affecting both human and machine performance, low humidity, and drastic thermal variations. To address these, the team developed a custom concrete mix and innovative engineering solutions, ensuring the structure’s durability and resilience in the severe climate of Ladakh.





The 3D printing process was highly efficient: the robotic printer system was set up within 24 hours, and the structure was printed on-site using locally sourced materials. This rapid deployment capability is a major advantage, enabling swift construction of critical infrastructure in remote and strategically sensitive areas.





The bunker, designed with advanced geometric features for enhanced ballistic and blast protection, has successfully undergone rigorous field trials, including tests against direct tank fire, demonstrating its robustness and operational viability.





Project PRABAL exemplifies the successful synergy between academia, industry, and the defence sector, showcasing India’s ability to innovate and deliver indigenous technology solutions under the most challenging conditions.





The achievement not only strengthens India’s defence preparedness but also highlights the country’s growing expertise in additive manufacturing and strategic infrastructure development. The success of this project paves the way for future applications, including rapid deployment of shelters and fortifications in other difficult terrains, and even serves as a test bed for potential extra-terrestrial construction technologies.





This milestone underscores India’s commitment to modernising its military infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational readiness and strategic capabilities along sensitive borders.





The Indian Army has already indicated plans to expand the use of 3D printing for constructing hundreds of such bunkers and other facilities in Ladakh and beyond, marking a significant leap in defence technology and infrastructure innovation.





Team Bharatshakti Report







