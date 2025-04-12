



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently held significant discussions with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as well as Minister Anna Maria Bernini, during their meeting on April 11, 2025.





The talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, maritime security, technology, education, and culture. Both sides reviewed progress under the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which was agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.





Jaishankar highlighted the strong foundation of the India-Italy partnership, emphasizing shared democratic values and mutual respect for civilisations, culture, and heritage.





Addressing the Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum earlier in the day, he underscored the strategic vision of the Joint Strategic Action Plan to deepen cooperation in areas such as scientific collaboration, higher education, co-production, innovation, and talent exchange.





The leaders also exchanged views on contemporary global developments in Europe, the Mediterranean, and West Asia. They reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and prosperous world order based on rules and mutual respect.





Jaishankar shared updates on these discussions via social media, expressing optimism about the evolving partnership between India and Italy.





This engagement builds upon previous diplomatic efforts to enhance collaboration in multilateral fora against terrorism and organized crime. Earlier meetings between Indian and Italian officials have focused on advancing negotiations on bilateral agreements and addressing global challenges through platforms such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





ANI







