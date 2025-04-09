



In early April 2025, Embraer and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the LAAD Defence & Security exhibition in Rio de Janeiro. The agreement primarily focuses on potential collaboration in the production of Embraer’s E2 commercial jets, including the E190-E2 and E195-E2, in Türkiye. This partnership aligns with Embraer’s strategy to expand its global supplier network and meet increasing demand for its aircraft while leveraging TUSAŞ’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, such as composite and metallic structures, fuselage assembly, flight testing, and painting.





Beyond commercial aviation, the collaboration may extend to broader aerospace projects, including research and development (R&D), technology transfer, and engineering cooperation. Turkish Aerospace, a leader in both military and commercial aviation, could complement Embraer’s expertise in defence platforms. Embraer’s military portfolio includes the A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft and the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, alongside specialized reconnaissance and maritime patrol variants under development. This opens possibilities for joint ventures in defence-related projects where both companies’ strengths could converge.





The partnership also reflects Türkiye’s ambition to enhance its domestic aerospace industry and become a global aviation hub. By combining Embraer’s design expertise with TUSAŞ’s manufacturing capabilities, the collaboration aims to drive innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in the global aerospace sector.





Potential Collaboration On KAAN





Agreement between Turkish Aerospace and Embraer may include 5th generation aircraft, say experts in the country.





The KAAN, Turkey’s indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, has garnered attention for its advanced stealth capabilities and multirole functionality. Experts in Türkiye suggest that Embraer’s extensive industrial expertise could contribute significantly to the KAAN project by improving development timelines and production efficiency.





Observers have also speculated about the possibility of a KAAN variant being produced for Brazil, which aligns with the Brazilian Air Force’s philosophy of maintaining diverse fighter types in its inventory. This could complement Brazil’s fleet of Gripen E/F fighters, offering stealth capabilities that Gripen lacks.





The partnership reflects broader geopolitical and industrial ambitions:





For Türkiye: Strengthening its aerospace industry through technology transfer and collaboration, aligning with its goal to become a global aviation hub.





For Embraer: Expanding its manufacturing footprint and leveraging Turkish Aerospace’s expertise in composite structures, fuselage assembly, and flight testing to enhance production efficiency.





Broader Aerospace Cooperation





In addition to fighter jets, the MoU includes discussions on component supply for Embraer’s E2 aircraft and potentially establishing an assembly line in Türkiye. This move could bolster both companies’ positions in the competitive aerospace market while addressing rising global demand for fuel-efficient regional jets.





The collaboration between TUSAŞ and Embraer signifies a pivotal moment in aerospace innovation, with potential implications for both military and commercial aviation sectors globally.





